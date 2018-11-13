John Bolton: US will step up enforcement of sanctions on Iran

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ The United States will step up enforcement of sanctions on Iran, national security adviser John Bolton said in Singapore ahead of a summit on Tuesday, as Tehran tries to find ways to evade the restrictions in oil trade and in banking, Report informs citing Haaretz.

“The objective has been from the beginning to get oil exports from Iran down to zero,” Bolton said.

“It is our intention to squeeze them very hard. As the British say: ‘Squeeze them until the pips squeak.’”