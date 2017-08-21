Japanese company interested in development of Iran’s oil field

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Japanese company INPEX has expressed interest in the development of Iran's “Azadegan” oil field.

Report informs citing the Iranian media, Director General of the National Oil Company of Iran Ali Kardor stated.

Recalling the holding of negotiations with the administration of the INPEX company, he said that in the near future, Iran’s National Oil Company will submit all the necessary information about the “Azadegan” field to interested companies, including Japan’s INPEX.

“Azadegan” is a big field, and Iran needs new technologies by foreign companies,” Ali Kardor added.

The Press Secretary of the INPEX company noted that an offer has been made by the Iranian side. He stressed that after considering the conditions of the tender and learning the international conjuncture, the final decision will be made regarding the project.