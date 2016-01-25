Japan intends to increase oil imports from Iran

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Japan plans to extend a contract to purchase crude oil from Iran.

Report informs referring to the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Japan’s contract will be extended until April 2017. It added that the volume of oil that the country will purchase from Iran will also increase from the current level of 110,000 barrels per day. No figure was nevertheless provided on how much this will increase.

Japan was one of the key clients of Iran’s oil before the US-led sanctions were imposed on the Islamic Republic in 2012. Iran also hosted several leading Japanese companies in its oil and gas projects before the sanctions were put into place to encourage purchases of oil from Iran not only by Japan but also by many other international clients.

The prospects for the removal of the sanctions against Iran encouraged the Japanese officials to look for the avenues to return to the previous status of oil relations with Iran.

Accordingly, Shana says Tehran hosted several major oil delegations from Japan over the past months during which the Japanese officials emphasized that the country is ready to return to pre-sanctions status of oil imports from Iran as soon as the bans against sales of Iranian oil are lifted.