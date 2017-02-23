Italian minister: TAP is biggest energy project for us

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project that will transport Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe is of a great importance for Italy.

Report informs, Minister of Economic Development of Italy Carlo Calenda told reporters in Baku.

The minister noted that works in connection with TAP are underway in Italy: "This project is a priority for us. Discussions are carried out with local authorities when implementing such a large infrastructure project. This project is in progress and moving forward".

"TAP is the biggest energy project for us", C. Calenda stated.