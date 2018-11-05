Italian expert: TAP will provide Italy with access to new gas sources

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ / The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline Project (TAP) provides Italy's access to new gas sources, Italian expert and Head of the Energy, Climate & Resources Programme at the Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI) Nicolo Sartori said.

Report informs that, according to the expert, the project will contribute to diversification of country's gas supply portfolio, which is a bit concentrated today, and add liquidity to the market.

"It has to be highlighted that the 10 bcm TAP will transport to Italy represent a significant contributor to the diversification strategy of a country that consumes nearly 70 Bcm per year," Nicolo Sartori said.

Speaking about Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's October 26 approval of the construction of the gas pipeline, the expert noted that this means that international treaties and investment decisions made over the past few years will be respected and carried on, and in addition, will provide revenues and investment returns for all the countries involved in the value chain.

"This means revenues and investment returns for all the countries involved in the value chain (from Azerbaijan to Greece) but also certainty of gas supplies for a country like Albania, expected to receive its first gas volumes through TAP," Sartori said.