Israel hopes gas exports through Turkey

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Israel hopes to reach an agreement with Turkey in gas pipeline construction and its export to the world market.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, Councillor to Israeli Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources, Dror Koen said.

Koen also noted that although 10 gas fields have been discovered in the Israeli offshore area so far, only 3 of them are exploited: "A tender will be held in near future for the development of gas fields. We are pleased that the Turkish companies are interested in these tenders". Coen said that currently, Israel's annual gas export potential is 300-350 mln cum.

Notably, PM Benjamin Netanyahu also issued a statement in 2016 regarding transport of Israeli gas to Europe through Turkey. At that time, the prime minister noted possibility of joining the pipeline, to export Israeli gas, to the pipeline from Azerbaijan to Europe, Southern Gas Corridor.