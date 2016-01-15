Iraqi oil revenues declined by 70%

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi oil ministry's spokesman Asim Jihad disclosed that Iraqi oil revenues were decreased by 70% due to the decline in international oil prices, Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency.

Asim Jihad added that decline took place from 8 billion dollars in the month to 3 billion dollars at the present time.

He expressed his pessimism for future world oil prices, pointing that this deterioration in prices cannot be stopped without agreeing to decrease oil production.

Spokesman stated that Iraqi oil production exceeded 3.8 million b/d with expectations to produce 3.6 million b/d more in failure.