    Iraqi oil minister: Deal on oil production cut almost reached

    OPEC meeting continues in Vienna

    Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC members and non-member countries have almost reached agreement to curtail oil production.

    Report informs citing the Bloomberg, Iraqi oil minister Jabbar al-Luaibi said.

    Notably, today, the meeting in Vienna between OPEC members and non member countries outside the organization discussed oil production cut. The agreement provides for the reduction of production and non-member countries in the organization, to 600,000 barrels/day.

    Azerbaijan is also taking part at the meeting.

