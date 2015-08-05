Iraq's daily oil exports reach the highest level

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iraq's daily oil exports reached the highest level. According to "Deutsche Bank" at present, the export of Iraqi oil is more than OPEC's daily quota of 920 thousand barrels.In this sense Iraq is behind the Saudi Arabia with daily quota of 1.67 million barrels of oil.

Report informs according to "JPMorgan" bank analysts Iraq's potential to increase oil exports of Iraq's oil export is more important than the question of the expansion of Iran's oil production after the sanctions.According to recent reports, Iran is strengthening efforts to increase oil exports.Thus, India's energy minister Dharmendra Pradhan will visit Iran next week.During his visit, the joint development of the field "Farzad B" will be discussed.In addition, the prospects of the Iran-Pakistan-India gas pipeline will also be discussed.

Today, "Brent" crude oil price on world markets cannot exceed 50 US dollars per barrel. The reason for this is the lack of positive news for the oil price rise. Instead, oil prices and the abundance of negative news is capable of reducing price to the minimum of 47.7 dollars / barrel in last 7 years.Thus, according to monitoring the movement of vessels, daily oil exports from Libya reached 332 thousand barrels a day.However, in June the figure was 260 thousand barrels.