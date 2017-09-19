 Top
    Iraq proposes to cut oil production by an additional 1%

    OPEC countries are negotiating in this direction© Report

    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Iraq supported the idea of reducing oil output by an additional 1%, along with other OPEC+ members.

    Report informs citing the Bloomberg, Iraqi oil minister Jabbar Ali Hussain al-Luaibi said.

    According to minister, despite the fact that the OPEC+ participants are negotiating in this direction, the decision has not been taken yet.

    Notably, Iraq currently fulfills its commitments in reducing production by 210,000 bpd and currently oil production in Iraq makes 4,32-4,35 mln. bpd.

