    Washington grants three-month Iran sanctions waiver to Iraq

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The United States has granted Iraq a 90-day extension to an exemption from sanctions re-imposed on neighboring Iran to keep importing electricity and natural gas and meet its energy needs.

    Report informs citing PressTV that, according to senior officials close to negotiations, requesting anonymity, a delegation of Iraqi officials had managed to secure the waiver just as the previous 45-day one expired.

    The temporary relief from the sanctions provides additional time for Iraq to determine ways to pay Iran for the imports of natural gas and energy supplies in denominations other than dollar without violating US sanctions.

