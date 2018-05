Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ İranian Deputy Minister of Energy, Houshang Fatalahian will pay a visit to Baku.

Report was said in the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

According to the report, H.Fatalahian will arrive in Baku in late July or early August. The exact date of the visit is specified.

During his visit, H.Fatalahian will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials to discuss the prospects of which the development of relations in the field of energy.