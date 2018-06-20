Iran will not attend OPEC + meeting

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Iran refused to attend OPEC + meeting".

Report informs citing the foreign media, Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said.

“Every decision in OPEC needs the unanimity and I don't believe in this meeting we can reach agreement. OPEC is not an organization to receive the instruction from President Trump and follow it” - Zanganeh said.

Notably, during the meeting, OPEC countries will discuss the issue of increasing oil production. US supports measures to reduce the price of black gold on the market.

In addition, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak proposed to increase volume of oil production by up to 1.5 mln bbl / day.