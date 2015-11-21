Iran wants to increase oil production by 1 mln barrels per day

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ For 5-6 months Tehran will increase oil production by about 1 mln barrels per day. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Iranian Deputy Oil Minister for International Affairs and Commerce Amir Hossein Zamani Nia said that to journalists.

"For 5-6 months we will increase oil production by about 1 mln barrels per", - the minister said in the sidelines of the forum of gas exporting countries.

"We expect that this will be done within OPEC. We plan to increase production and export on condition that OPEC quotas will remain unchanged. Therefore, we will coordinate with OPEC. This is 30 mln barrels per day (OPEC quota - Ed.) ", - minister said.