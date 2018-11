Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iran will continue to sell its oil despite US sanctions.

Reprot informs citing Reuters that the due statement came from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"America wanted to cut to zero Iran's oil sales ... but we will continue to sell our oil ... to break sanctions," Rouhani said.

Notably, on November 5, the United States imposed impose sanctions on the Iranian oil sector.