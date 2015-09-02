Iran to build Wind Farm in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian engineers will set up a wind farm in neighboring Azerbaijan, the CEO of the Renewable Energy Production Company at MAPNA Group said on Wednesday, Report informs referring Iranian Tasnim Agency.

MAPNA Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Azerbaijani government to construct a wind farm in Baku, Akbar Adibfar said in an interview with the Tasnim News Agency.

He added that the wind farm, which will produce 50 megawatts of electricity in its first phase, will be equipped with 2.5 MW turbines manufactured in Iran.

Adibfar said the MoU has been signed for a feasibility study, adding that since the two sides’ assessment of the project has been positive, the agreement to construct the wind farm will be signed in the near future.

MAPNA Group is a group of Iranian companies involved in construction and installation of energy production machinery, including boilers, gas and steam turbines and electrical generators.