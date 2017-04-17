 Top
    Iran supports extension of agreement on oil production cut

    OPEC will discuss extension of agreement on May 25

    Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC and non-cartel countries including Iran support extension of November agreement on output reduction. 

    Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS, Iran’s petroleum minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh told in his interview to Iranian IRNA.

    The minister in his statement told that most of countries support prolongation of agreement: “If other countries agree, Iran, in its turn, will support extension of agreement”.

    Notably, Algeria, Kuwait, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Russia stated their support for extension of agreement. OPEC will hold next meeting on May 25 and discuss prolongation of the agreement. 

