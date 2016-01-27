Iran seeks rapid reboot for natural gas exports

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iran is pushing to find new ways to extract and export its vast natural-gas reserves, including developing facilities to liquefy the commodity and ship it to Europe in two years, now that Western sanctions have lifted, according to a top Iranian official, Report informs referring to the WSJ.

Iran holds the world’s largest reserves of natural gas, but has long lacked the export infrastructure of competitors such Russia and Qatar. They have networks of international pipelines as well as liquefied-natural-gas facilities that enable them to export gas by ship.

Tehran is exploring several options to help the country “join the international LNG club,” said Alireza Kameli, managing director of National Iranian Gas Export Co., in an interview.

One project would involve restarting work on the country’s most advanced LNG project, Iran LNG, which was 40% complete when tightened Western sanctions forced work to be abandoned in 2012.