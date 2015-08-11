 Top
    Iran says can transit Qatar gas to Europe

    In case Iran would be able to reach a deal with Qatar and Turkey over this, there will be a significant profit for Iran and Turkey

    Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has raised a new option to export natural gas to Europe which it says involves extra supplies from Qatar, Report informs citing Iranian PressTV. 

    Mohsen Jalalpour, the president of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, has told reporters Iran can take Qatar’s gas and transit it to Turkey to be pumped to Europe. “In case Iran would be able to reach a deal with Qatar and Turkey over this, there will be a significant profit for Iran and Turkey [for transiting the gas],” Jalalpour said.

    “Nevertheless, there are still certain political obstacles over doing this as well as some oppositions that we hope…. would be resolved”, - he added. 

