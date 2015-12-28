 Top
    Iran may increase gas export to South Caucasus

    From the beginning of the year Iran transported about 130 mln cubic meters of gas in Nakhchivan

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iran and Azerbaijan may increase amount of swap transactions in gas exports.

    Report informs referring to the Iranian media, director of Iran's gas distribution operator Yadulla Beybordi said.

    According to him, in 2015 the volume of gas transported from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Iran amounted to 1.5 mln cubic meters per day:" About 140 million cubic meters of gas imported from Azerbaijan. From the beginning of the year Iran transported about 130 mln cubic meters of gas in Nakhchivan ".

    Azerbaijan exports gas to Iran in order to provide gas to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic within the framework of swap operations.

