Iran lays at a budget price of oil at 40 USD per barrel

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Iranian oil Minister called the price of 40 dollars per barrel, “the most accurate and the most likely”, noting also that it is not necessary to predict a bad scenario regarding further declines in oil prices.

Report informs, Iran's oil minister Bijan Namdar Zangane said.

According to him, this raw material price next year will depend on volatility in the oil market. Answering the question relative a further decline in oil prices, Zanganeh noted that it is not necessary to predict a bad scenario. “Was carry out necessary work and before you assume that the budget includes the most accurate and the most likely oil price, although the market tends to fluctuate”, quoted the Minister the Agency IRNA.