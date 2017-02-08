Iran urges OPEC to further cut oil output

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iran’s petroleum minister Bijan Zangeneh told OPEC should further discuss to cut output in second half of the year.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, oiil minister told in his interview to Fars News Agency.

According to Zangeneh, OPEC should further cut output in second half of the year: “This issue should be discussed and assessed”.

Notably, Iran’s petroleum minister told during his meeting with Venezuelan delegation. He told that Iran and Venezuela, which are OPEC members, came to agreement on idea of cutting output in second half of the year. Besides this, the minister noted that Iran had 41 bln USD profit from oil and gas export during financial year to be wrapping up on March 20.