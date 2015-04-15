 Top
    Iran called on OPEC to cut oil production

    Earlier, Saudi authorities - the world's largest oil exporter, refused to cut production

    Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) should cut daily oil production by at least 5 percent, or about 1.5 million barrels. As reported by Reuters, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangane, said that on Tuesday, April 14.

    "Even the most conservative OPEC member states do not believe that OPEC oil production will exceed 30 million barrels per day (the current maximum). We believe that this figure should be reduced by at least 5 percent", said Zangane at a press conference.

    Earlier, Saudi authorities - the world's largest oil exporter, refused to cut production,which is 10.3 million barrels per day.

