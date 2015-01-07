​Iran and Azerbaijan plan to construct wind and solar power stations

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Iran and Azerbaijan have agreed to jointly construct wind and solar power stations as part of their efforts to promote mutual cooperation between the two neighbors in the area of renewable energy resources''. Report informs citing Tasnim, this was stated by the Iranian Deputy Minister of Energy for International Affairs Esmail Mahsouli.

He added that Tehran and Baku had already inked several agreements on development projects in the field of renewable energy.

He also said that Iran and Azerbaijan are discussing the issue of electricity exchange as well as setting up a power transmission line, which will also connect Iran’s national grid to Russia’s.

In this regard, Iran and Russia will take the first preparatory step to connect their national grids through a transmission line linking Iran with Azerbaijan.