Iran admits over 20 international energy firms to bid for oil and gas projects

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has admitted over 20 international energy firms to tenders for the country’s new oil and gas projects.

Report informs, TASS quotes the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

The list includes France’s Total, Anglo-Dutch Shell, Italy’s Eni, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Malaysian Petronas, Russian Gazprom and others.

According to the NIOC, deals will be made through a new format. The joint venture, to be established will operate on the basis of production sharing.