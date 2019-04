Investments in oil and gas sector in 2018-2025 will exceed $20B in Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the Market Analysis Azerbaijan 2019 publication of German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan).

It was noted that the new and updated Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) has encouraged investments in oil and gas industry.