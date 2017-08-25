Interruption to occur in gas supply of Khatai district

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Interruption will occur in gas supply of part of Khatai district of Baku city, Ganja, Babek avenues, Kombinat, Shirvani, Kh.Mammadov, Ahmadli village, Ingilab Ismayilov and Mehmandarov streets from 10:00 today.

Report informs citing “Azəriqaz” Production Union (PU), interruption in gas supply is due to connecting to source of gas supply the.newly-constructed medium pressure gas line at 210-apartment residential building of “AKFA-Tikinti” HC at N.Tusi Street 2942B, Khatai district

The work will be completed during the day and gas supply will be restored.

“Azəriqaz” PU asks all the consumers to be particularly attentive when using natural gas and observe the technical safety rules.