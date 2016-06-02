International Oil&Gas Conference kicks off in Baku

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, International Caspian Oil&Gas Conference (Caspian Oil&Gas-2016) kicked off in Baku.

Report informs, 400 delegates from over 30 countries attend the two-day conference.

During this year's conference 'Caspian region gas infrastructure: current status of key projects in the region and their implementation status', 'Shahdeniz - success of 20 years and vision of the future', 'Financing and implementation of large-scale oil and gas projects', 'Expansion of Azerbaijan's energy resource base', 'Training of specialists for oil and gas projects', 'Ensuring environmental and industry safety', 'General Information and development perspectives on Azerbaijan's petrochemical and oil refining sectors' will be discussed.

This year, for the first time, the topic on training of specialists for oil and gas projects will also be touched upon in the conference. In the framework of the meeting, specialists will discuss obligations of market participants on personnel policy and social responsibility, talent search systems development, training programs assisting in efficient work of employees and other technologies as well as establishment of effective evaluation systems, creation of human resources and other issues.

Khalik Mammadov, SOCAR Vice President for staff, regime and information technologies, acts as a chairman of the meeting. Also representatives of BP, SAP and 'Petronas' companies, Baku Higher Oil School also among the speakers.

Notably, general sponsor of the conference is SOCAR, the Gold Sponsors are BP, 'General Electrics' and 'Snam' companies, the Silver Sponsors 'Inpex' and 'McDermott' companies, bronze sponsors 'Caspian Geophysical', 'Dentons', 'Nobel Upstream', 'SAP', 'Schlumberger', 'Statoil', 'Total' and 'GMA Petroleum'.