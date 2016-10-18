International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development kicks off in Baku

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, 7th International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development kicked off in Baku.

Report informs, main organizer of the event is the Government of Azerbaijan and United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.

International conference on Renewable energy development will be held on October 20 in the framework of the forum, attended by over 400 government officials from the UN 70 member states, international energy experts, representatives of the financial and business sector, academic researchers, scientists and members of the public.

According to the information, next sessions of the Group of Experts on Renewable Energy and Group of Experts on Energy Efficiency will be for the first time (October 18-21) outside Geneva.