International forum 'Caspian dialogue' to be held in Moscow

Moscow. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Moscow State Institute of International Relations at the Russian Foreign Ministry will host the International Economic Forum 'Caspian Dialogue - 2018' on November 14.

Report's Moscow Bureau informs that the event will be attended by representatives of international organizations, authorities, scientific and business circles of Russia and Caspian states.

The agenda of the forum includes the experience and prospects of development of interaction between all Caspian littoral states for the resolution of important regional problems in the region, development of international cooperation on preparation and introduction of scientific research projects, innovations and training of staff, as well as the export and transit potential of the Caspian region.

The aim of the project is the coordination of the geological and geophysical research of the Caspian littoral states in studying the deep structure and natural environment with the main emphasis in the program laid on issues and problems of energy sector of the Caspian economy.

Igbal Rustamov