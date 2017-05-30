Caspian Oil&Gas 2017 exhibition starts tomorrow in Baku

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Caspian Oil&Gas 2017, The 24th International Exhibition and Caspian Power 2017, the 7th International Energy and Alternative Power Conference kick off tomorrow in Baku.

Report informs, Edward Stroon, Regional Director of ITE Group, the main organizer, told at the press conference that during more than 20 years the exhibition serves as a platform for establishment of mutual reliable relations, signing of mutually profitable contracts and successful implementation of projects: “Participation of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev at the opening ceremony of the exhibition once again proves high status of the exhibition. Each year high level guests visit Caspian Oil&Gas exhibition and conference. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the US Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources, Robbin Dunnigan, Angolan Energy Minister José María Botelhos de Vasconcelos, Romanian Deputy Minister of Energy Iulian Robert Tudorache are among this year’s VIP guests”.

Manager of Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition Tofig Karimov told that 289 companies from 30 countries, including Azerbaijan, Belarus, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Japan, Kazakhstan, China and others will participate at the exhibition this year: “Italy will participate with the national pavilion. Among the newcomers, which constitute 15% of the total number of participants, it is worth to highlight the companies of the United States, Britain, Romania and some others”.

Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) provide support to the Caspian Oil & Gas project.

Official support for Caspian Power is provided by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Resources. Among the exhibitors are leading energy technology suppliers from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Turkey and other countries. The exposition of the exhibition will present hydra and heat electric power machinery, nuclear power engineering, instruments and means of measurement, control, control and automatic regulation, industrial and household energy, energy saving technologies, radio frequency cables, cables for industrial automation and much more.

The exhibition will complete on June 3.

Manager of Caspian Oil&Gas Conference Aynura Nazarli said that the Conference will traditionally take place within frame of the exhibition on June 1-2. About 400 delegates from more than 30 countries are expected to attend the conference.