International Association for Energy Economics mulls opening of office in Baku

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The International Association for Energy Economics (IAEE) is actively discussing the issue of opening of a representative office in Baku, Report informs citing the newly elected President of the International Association for Energy Economy Christoph Bonnery who spoke at the Eurasian conference of the Association.

"This is the second similar conference in Azerbaijan, we hope that we can hold such events with the support of Azerbaijani specialists in the future. The issue of opening our office in Baku is at the stage of active discussion," Christoph Banners said.

Notably, the 3rd IAEE Eurasian Conference on "Impact of Global Changes in the Energy Sector in the Caspian and Central Asia Region" is held at the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).