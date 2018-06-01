Indonesian company interested in joint operations with SOCAR

© socar.az

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev has met with delegation led by Director of Investment Planning and Risk Management of Indonesian "Pertamina" company Gigih Prakoso.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, at present Pertamina cooperates with SOCAR Trading on oil sale and is interested in further expanding this cooperation. At the same time, Pertamina is interested in joint operations both on production and processing. To explore the possibilities of cooperation within the framework of projects implemented in oil, oil and gas fields in Azerbaijan and Indonesia, the relevant team of experts will conduct relevant research and analysis.

Notably, Indonesian market is of particular importance among the operations of SOCAR Trading. Currently, 8% of oil imported by Indonesia accounted for SOCAR. 10 years ago, the perspective of the Indonesian market and demand for Azerbaijani oil where SOCAR Trading had penetrated with "Azeri Light" brand is growing.