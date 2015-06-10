Indonesia tends to raise oil production to 850 thousand barrels a day

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesia intends to raise oil production next year to 850 thousand barrels per day and to restore its membership in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in November this year, said the Ministry of Energy and Mines of the country. Report informs citing the TASS Agency.

"We expect the level of production in 2016 to be 830 thousand barrels of oil per day in the worst case and 850 thousand barrels of oil a day - at best," - said the head of the country's Ministry of Energy Sudirman Said, speaking in parliament.

This level is about three percent higher than the planned target for the current year, set in the area of 825 thousand barrels per day.Meanwhile, in May of this year, actual production of black gold in Indonesia was only 752,000 barrels per day.

In turn, the Director General of Oil and Gas of the Indonesian Ministry of Energy I Gusti Nyoman Viratmadzha said that Indonesia intends to restore its membership in OPEC, in November of this year during the next conference of States members of an organization that was offered to host on the island of Bali by Jakarta.