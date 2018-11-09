India eyeing possibilities of Iranian oil purchase

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ India is eyeing an option of continuing Iran oil purchase following US decision to grant New Delhi an oil sanctions waiver, spokesman for the Indian Foreign Minister Ravish Kumar said.

"We welcome and value the fact that the US govenment took into account our demands in energy security. India is the biggest buyer of Iranian crude and this crude is very important for our energy security. We are studying details of the US-granted exception," Kumar said at a briefing.

He said he is unable to disclose the details of the agreement with the United States under which India will continue importing Iranian crude.