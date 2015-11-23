458.5 mln cubic meters of natural gas transported from Azerbaijan to Turkey in September

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ In September 2015, 458.5 mln cubic meters of natural gas transported from Azerbaijan to Turkey.Report informs it is stated in the information on the settlement of the energy market in Turkey.Azerbaijani gas made 12.4% of total gas imports of Turkey.

In September 2015, the volume of imported gas from Azerbaijan at an annual rate decreased by 18.8%.

According to the information, in September 3 125.1 mln cubic meters of natural gas imported through pipelines of Turkey. Of these, 2 008,5 mln cubic meters accounted for Russia, 658 12 cubic meters - Iran, 458,5 cubic meters - Azerbaijan.

According to the gas agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkey, signed in March 2001, natural gas produced in the first phase of development of "Shah Deniz" field exported to this country. Azerbaijani gas is exported to Turkey via the South Caucasus pipeline on Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum route.Supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Turkey in the framework of this project started in July 2007.