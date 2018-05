Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January 2016, Azerbaijan has exported 159 646.61 tons of petroleum products.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC), the cost of these volumes of oil products amounted to 31.109 mln USD, which is less by 43% in comparison with the same period of last year.

Last month, exports of oil products have made 4.73% of total exports.