​Importance of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline grows

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ A subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) - SOCAR Trading SA has signed a new agreement on purchase of Turkmen oil.

Report was told in the company, thus the volumes of Turkmen oil transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) reached 3 million tons per year.

The transit of Turkmen oil via BTC started within the contract between SOCAR Trading companies and Dragon oil. Transportation of Turkmen oil via BTJ started in 2010. Only in December last year, the BTJ transported 316,340 tons of Turkmen and Kazakh oil. Overall, in 2015 the total volume of Turkmen and Kazakh oil transported via the BTJ amounted to 5.2 million tons.

According to the agreement signed by SOCAR Trading on transportation of Turkmen oil, Azerbaijani shipping companies will earn 36 million USD from transit through the territory of Azerbaijan, Azertrans terminal - 20 million USD, the BTC Co. company - 100 million USD.