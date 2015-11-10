Implementation of TANAP project will cost 25% cheaper

Baku. 10 November REPORT.AZ/ Trans-Anatolian pipeline (TANAP) project is expected to be less than 20-25% of the amount planned in the initial budget.

Report informs, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Rovnag Abdullayev said today.

"The project was carried out as a part of successful tender and the purchase of the pipe. These successful results will create opportunities for TANAP project to come cheaper than earlier planned", R. Abdullayev stated.