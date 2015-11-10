Implementation of TANAP project will cost 25% cheaper

Baku. 10 November REPORT.AZ/ Trans-Anatolian pipeline (TANAP) project is expected to be less than 20-25% of the amount planned in the initial budget.
Report informs, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Rovnag Abdullayev said today.
"The project was carried out as a part of successful tender and the purchase of the pipe. These successful results will create opportunities for TANAP project to come cheaper than earlier planned", R. Abdullayev stated.
Günel AbbasovaNews Author
