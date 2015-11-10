Construction works on TANAP continue according to plan

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Welding works at the site of 50 km long Trans-Anatolian pipeline (TANAP) will be completed by the end of the year.

Report informs, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters.

R.Abdullayev noted that, a tender for the construction works at the site of the pipeline length of 1,350 km completed, construction works have launched.

"Welding is underway at each site. All the works are going according to plan.The pipeline will be ready to receive first gas in the first half of 2018", R. Abdullayev said.