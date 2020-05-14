Implementation of Absheron project on track: SOCAR

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev met with the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross today.

The ambassador declared that energy is one of the cores of France-Azerbaijan cooperation. According to him, the French "Total" company is engaged in the Absheron project, and it is of great importance for France. It is noteworthy that despite the global economic recession due to the coronavirus, no change expected in the implementation of the Absheron project. The first product will be extracted soon.

The sides discussed the participation of the other French company Technip in the modernization fo Azerkimya PU as a general contractor and said that this project is being carried out under the schedule too. The ambassador also mentioned the French Lyceum in Baku, which is supported by SOCAR. He talked about his visits to the lyceum and the level of satisfaction of pupils' parents. The sides also addressed the cooperation within the Environmental Protection Initiative in the Caspian region, other promising directions for the future partnership.