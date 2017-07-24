IMF decreases forecast of oil prices

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reduced the forecast of world oil prices for 2017-2018 by 3 USD compared to the previous forecast - to 51,9 and 52 USD per barrel respectively. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it comes from the updated July review of the Fund on the world economy World Economic Outlook.

"Oil prices have declined as a result of high levels of the extracted oil reserves in the United States and increase of supply. The total inflation has also fallen as a result of the weakening of the impact of price growth on exchange goods that occurred in the second half of 2016, and is still essentially lower than the targets of Central Banks in the majority of countries with developed economy," - analysts of the Fund explain.

In April forecast, the International Monetary Fund increased the forecast of world oil prices for 2017 approximately by 4 USD - to 55,23 USD per barrel, for 2018 by 2 USD - to 55,06 USD per barrel.