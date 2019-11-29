President Ilham Aliyev received Israfil Mammadov in connection with his appointment to new post

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Israfil Mammadov in connection with his appointment to a new post - the Executive Director of the State Oil Fund, Report informs citing AzerTag.
