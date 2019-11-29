 Top

President Ilham Aliyev received Israfil Mammadov in connection with his appointment to new post

Ilham Aliyev received Israfil Mammadov

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Israfil Mammadov in connection with his appointment to a new post - the Executive Director of the State Oil Fund, Report informs citing AzerTag.

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi