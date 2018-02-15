 Top
    Ilham Aliyev: Implementation of SGC project one of strategic goals of Azerbaijan

    The head of state told the 4th ministerial meeting within SGC Advisory Council in Baku© AzerTag

    Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project is one of the strategic goals of Azerbaijan".

    Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at the 4th ministerial meeting within the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council in Baku.

    The head of state said that the implementation of the project was possible due to the firm commitment of the companies: “The world's leading financial institutions have contributed to the Southern Gas Corridor project. Realization of large-scale projects demonstrates the creation of a strong and effective team and enhances international cooperation. The goal of creating the Southern Gas Corridor is to join our efforts".

    The President also pointed out that the project's implementation will long contribute to the use of energy resources, to develop human capital and infrastructure.

