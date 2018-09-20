IFSWF annual meeting to be held in Baku in 2020

SOFAZ Executive Director attending IFSWF annual meeting in Morocco

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ The tenth annual meeting of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) is being held on 18-21 September in Morocco. The delegation headed by the Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) Shahmar Movsumov participates at the meeting. The event hosted by the Ithmar Capital, the Moroccan strategic investment fund, gathers together more than 70 leaders from IFSWF’s 31 members representing financial and development institutions and international investment community

During the meeting, IFSWF board member election has been held and Shahmar Movsumov has been elected to the board. Other members of the board include the Chairman Majed Alromaithi, Executive Director of the Strategy and Planning Department at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Deputy Chair Angela Rodell, CEO of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, Tu Guangshao, President and Vice Chairman of the China Investment Corporation and Deanna Ong, Managing Director & Chief People Officer of GIC.

According to the result of another voting, it was decided SOFAZ to host the 12th annual meeting of the IFSWF in Baku in 2020.

At the meeting entitled ‘Governance, Investment and Innovation in a Changing World’, a series of panel sessions and workshops have been conducted to discuss issues on sustainable and long-term investment, global financial stability, as well as investment in technology and the challenges of globalization.

The International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) was established by the International Working Group of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IWG), meeting in Kuwait City on April 5-6, 2009 and had its first inaugural meeting in Baku on October 8-9, 2009. IFSWF is a voluntary group of Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs), which meets, exchanges views on issues of common interest and facilitates an understanding of the Santiago Principles and of SWF activities.