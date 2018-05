Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ New head of TAP (Trans Mediterranean Gas Pipeline) AG, implementing TAP project, Ian Bradshaw takes over the managing director post of the company since February 1. Report informs referring to press service of TAP.

He will replace previous director Kjetil Tungland ending his 4,5 years activity and back to Norvay.

Ian Bradshaw is former senior vice president for capital projects of BG Group.