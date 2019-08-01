 Top

IAEA's new Director General to assume office by end of year

The Board of Governors (BoG) of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) decided that States may nominate their candidates for the position of a new Director General (DG) before 5 September, the new Resident Representative of the Russian Federation to the IAEA, Mikhail Ulyanov, tweeted, Report informs.

According to him, after that BoG will arrange consultations, straw polls and balloting with a view to appoint in late October a new DG who will assume the office no later than 1 January.

