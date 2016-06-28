Hungarian Exim bank will finance North-South transport corridor project

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Hungarian Exim bank is ready to finance the project of North-South transport corridor. Report informs, a relevant discussion on the issue was made between Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Péter Szijjártó at the meeting on the framework of the 6th session of the joint commission on economic cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Hungarian governments.

According to the information, the agreement has already been reached with the Hungarian side of the North-South transport corridor project on equipment supply and engineering services, as well allocation of financing by the Hungarian Exim bank.