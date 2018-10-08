Huge equipment brought to Baku for oil refinery

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ A new huge equipment has been brought to Baku within the reconstruction and modernization project of the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery.

SOCAR's Neftqaztikinti Trust told Report that the 40m-equipment, which has been brought to Baku on Linda ship, was received and put on the carrying.

The reconstruction and modernization works at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery commenced in 2015.

The reconstruction works are planned to be carried out in three stages:

Stage 1 – construction of new bitumen plant and common plants on factory economy, as well as new liquid-gas filling point;

Stage 2 – construction of new plants to get new diesel fuel meeting Euro-5 standard and execution of relevant reconstruction works by 2020;

Stage 3 – construction and reconstruction works of new plants for production of AI-92/95/98 gasoline meeting Euro/5 standard in 2021.

The new bitumen plant is planned to be launched this year.