Hollande: I would like to hail Total-SOCAR long-standing cooperation

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ “France is one of the main customers of Azerbaijan for hydrocarbons.”

Report informs, French President François Hollande said in dinner party hosted by him for the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyevain Paris.

In this regard, I would like to hail a long-standing cooperation between Total and SOCAR for exploitation of oil fields in Absheron”, French president noted.

F. Hollande told that many French companies are ready to share with Azerbaijan their experience and expertise in transportation, tourism, ecology, security, urbanization and agriculture fields: “You have already met with number of them during Your visit, and many agreements have already been signed with Your participation”.